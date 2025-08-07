Cam Heyward Contract Talks With Steelers Get Discouraging Update
Cameron Heyward is still not a full participant in training camp thanks to a contract dispute.
On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter updated the situation, and it doesn't sound good. The text of his tweet is below.
With little fanfare, Steelers four-time All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward hasn’t fully participated in practice yet this summer as he awaits a restructured contract that has not gotten done, per sources.
Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, with $13.45 million of that already having been earned as a roster bonus in March. Heyward is seeking a raise in a defensive market that has experienced a reset this off-season. Heyward and the Steelers have addressed this privately, but have not made any progress on any reworked deal, per sources.
Heyward is entering his 15th NFL season and has spent all of them with the Steelers. The 36-year-old is one of the best defensive tackles in the game and is a cornerstone in Pittsburgh. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in seven of the last eight seasons and was named first-team All-Pro last season.
This feels like a situation that will have to get done eventually.