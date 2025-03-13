Cam Jordan Announces He's Returning to Saints in Perfect Social Media Post
Cam Jordan is back.
After some speculation that the eight-time Pro Bowl selection would potentially be moving on from the New Orleans Saints this offseason, Jordan, in a post onto his account on Instagram, seemingly put such conjecture to rest.
Referencing the NSFW "I'm not leaving" scene from the movie The Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan wrote that year 15, or his 15th NFL season, is "incoming."
The Saints are the only NFL team Jordan has ever known. A first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft, Jordan has been a rock on New Orleans' defensive line, having missed just one game in 14 seasons. And not only has he been reliable, he's been productive, too. Jordan has racked up six double-digit sack seasons, has been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade team for the 2010s.
But the belief that Jordan had played his last down in New Orleans—and potentially in the NFL—only intensified after the 35-year-old was visibly emotional before and during the Saints' final game of the 2024 season at the Caesars Superdome.
After that game, Jordan made it clear that he didn't want to play for any organization but the Saints.
"If you want to shut that door for me, you're going to have to shut it for me because I'm not going to do it to myself," Jordan said at the time. "As much as I bleed, I think I only bleed black and gold, but if you force me to go bleed somewhere else, a soldier fights wherever, whenever, however."
Fortunately for Jordan, that door appears to be wide open. Expect details of Jordan's contract with the Saints to emerge in the coming days.