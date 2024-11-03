Cam Jordan Had Sad Message for Saints Fans After Losing to Panthers
The New Orleans Saints lost in painful fashion to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 23-22. It always stings to lose to a division rival but this was particularly tough for the Saints to swallow. As pointed out by ESPN's Bill Barnwell, New Orleans outgained Carolina by over 150 yards, ran for 150 yards, and won the turnover battle. Yet they still lost— a historic accomplishment with those marks.
After the devastating loss, longtime captain Cam Jordan felt it necessary to take to social media and deliver a sad message to Saints fans.
"We just lost to the panthers," Jordan wrote on his X account, clearly still reeling. "I love y’all New Orleans truly had higher expectations and the best of hopes for us, y’all deserve it."
The loss drops the Saints to 2-7, tying them for last in the NFC South with the Panthers. New Orleans was expected to compete for a division title in 2024 and now must make up a huge amount of ground to even sniff the wild card.
Not a great day for the Saints.