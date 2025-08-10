SI

Cam Little Drills Unbelievable 70-Yard Field Goal for Jaguars in Preseason Opener

Little would have set an NFL record if it were the regular season.

Cam Little hit a wildly long field goal in the Jaguars' preseason opener against the Steelers.
The NFL preseason is usually a sleepy affair for fans who get a little overexcited for the return of football, only to remember these are glorified exhibition contests that are much more interesting to the coaches than anyone in the stands. But sometimes the unbelievable can happen.

Such was the case on Saturday in the Jaguars' preseason opener. Jacksonville hosted the Steelers with many eyes tuning in for the debut of Travis Hunter, who played both sides of the ball in his first NFL action. But it was kicker Cam Little who stole the show.

With one second remaining in the first half, Little lined up for a whopping 70-yard field goal— and he drilled it.

The current NFL record is 66 yards. If Little had done this during a regular-season game, he would have set a new record. As it is a preseason game, though, it does not go down in the history books.

Still, what a freaking boot! Little lined up on his team's 40-yard line, and he kicked it through the uprights with room to spare. The 21-year-old became the youngest kicker ever drafted into the NFL last year when he was taken in the sixth round by Jacksonville. As a rookie he went 27-for-29 and his career-long field goal to date is 59 yards. Clearly, Little has a big leg, but this is another level.

An unexpectedly amazing highlight from the first full week of preseason action.

