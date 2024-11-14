Cam Newton Hurt Over Panthers Seemingly Scrubbing Him From Team's History
Cam Newton is the greatest quarterback in Carolina Panthers history. You likely wouldn't know it if you took a stroll through the team facilities.
In an episode of his 4th and 1 podcast, Newton shared that in a trip last year to Carolina for a 7-on-7 tournament, he visited the Panthers' building in Charlotte. What he saw shocked him.
"We went into the Panthers' facility and you mean to tell me one of the greatest Panthers to ever play ain't up [on the walls] nowhere? I'm talking nowhere."
"Who brought it to my attention? My son," he continued. "So as a man, when you have to explain to your son, 'Daddy, where's your picture?'"
Newton claimed the Panthers' reasoning was because he isn't retired yet.
"At this particular point in time the question was, 'Oh, we don't know if Cam's retired yet.' Newsflash: I'm never going to retire. I know I played my last piece of football. It don't matter to me to officially retire."
The three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 NFL MVP also shared that he wasn't asked to join fellow former Panthers stars Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis as team ambassadors on their latest trip to Germany.
"I didn't even know certain opportunities even existed," Newton said in a somber tone. "So did it hurt my feelings? Yeah, it did. I'm like damn, bro. I gave this city everything."