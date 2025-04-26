SI

Cam Skattebo Broke Down in Tears After Getting Drafted by Giants

The former Arizona State star was emotional after getting picked in the fourth round.

Liam McKeone

Skattebo was picked in the fourth round
Cam Skattebo broke out as a national star in his final season at Arizona State and was one of the best players put on display during the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, he enjoyed the fruits of his labor, as Skattebo was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the New York Giants.

Skattebo's reaction to being drafted was captured by FOX10 Phoenix cameras, and it was touching. The running back broke down in tears upon hearing his name called, with the waterworks flowing as he realizes his lifelong dream.

What an emotional moment. It's always heartwarming to see young men like Skattebo show how much getting drafted means to them. It's part of the beauty of the showcase the NFL draft has become.

A great moment for Skattebo, who will now join the Giants in their efforts to bounce back in 2025.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

