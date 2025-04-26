Cam Skattebo Broke Down in Tears After Getting Drafted by Giants
Cam Skattebo broke out as a national star in his final season at Arizona State and was one of the best players put on display during the College Football Playoff. On Saturday, he enjoyed the fruits of his labor, as Skattebo was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the New York Giants.
Skattebo's reaction to being drafted was captured by FOX10 Phoenix cameras, and it was touching. The running back broke down in tears upon hearing his name called, with the waterworks flowing as he realizes his lifelong dream.
What an emotional moment. It's always heartwarming to see young men like Skattebo show how much getting drafted means to them. It's part of the beauty of the showcase the NFL draft has become.
A great moment for Skattebo, who will now join the Giants in their efforts to bounce back in 2025.