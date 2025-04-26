SI

Giants Select Arizona State Star Cam Skattebo With Fourth-Round Pick

The Giants selected the Sun Devils star running back with their fourth-round pick.

The New York Giants have selected Arizona State star running back Cam Skattebo in the fourth-round.
The New York Giants selected Arizona State Sun Devils star running back Cam Skattebo with the 105th pick in the fourth-round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Skattebo, the do-everything running back for the Sun Devils, rushed for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, while adding 45 receptions for 605 yards and three more scores.

While Skattebo is a bit undersized at 5'11", he's proven to be a tough guy to tackle and a hard-nosed runner. He will certainly factor into the running back equation in New York and should receive early playing time for the new-look Giants offense next season.

Giants Projected 2025 Running Back Depth Chart

  1. Tyrone Tracy Jr. - 192 carries, 839 yards, five touchdowns in 2024
  2. Devin Singletary - 113 carries, 437 yards, four touchdowns in 2024
  3. Cam Skattebo - Rookie
  4. Eric Gray - 14 carries, 31 yards in 2024

