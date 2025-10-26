Cam Skattebo Exits Giants-Eagles Game With Gruesome Ankle Injury
Giants running back Cam Skattebo exited Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering a grisly injury to his right ankle, leaving New York shaken and shorthanded in a key divisional clash.
The injury occurred midway through the third quarter with Philadelphia leading 14–7. Skattebo exited with 12 yards on three carries, with the Giants' medical staff removing him in an air cast; the team formally ruled him out shortly thereafter.
New York drafted Skattebo, 23, in the fourth round of the draft in April after a brilliant final season at Arizona State. In leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and the Peach Bowl, Skattebo ran for 1,711 yards and finished fifth in the Heisman voting.
Skattebo, who has gradually expanded his role with the Giants this season, has rushed for 398 yards on 98 carries for five touchdowns this year; he also has 23 catches for 189 yards and a receiving touchdown.
His breakthrough game came against the Eagles in New Jersey on Oct. 9, when he ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns in a 34–17 win.