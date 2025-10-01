Mics Caught Brian Daboll's NSFW Reaction to Jaxson Dart's First NFL Touchdown
Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the Giants to a win in his first NFL start this past Sunday, scoring two total touchdowns on the way to a 21–18 victory over the Chargers. His first time finding paydirt—a 15-yard rushing touchdown that gave the G-Men the lead—had coach Brian Daboll beyond fired up.
On New York's first possession of the game, the rookie first-round pick led his team on a nine-play, 89-yard drive that he capped off with a scamper into the end zone. In a mic'd up video released by the team on Wednesday, Daboll could be heard letting out an NSFW message as Dart crossed the goal line.
Check it out here:
"That's our f— guy!" he yelped as he nearly ran into running back Devin Singletary. That's a man who's stoked about his new signal caller.
Dart finished Sunday's victory 13-for-20 passing for 111 yards while adding an additional 54 on the ground. He and the Giants will now head to New Orleans this weekend to take on the 0–4 Saints for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff from Caesars Superdome.