SI

Mics Caught Brian Daboll's NSFW Reaction to Jaxson Dart's First NFL Touchdown

Daboll loves the Giants' new quarterback.

Mike Kadlick

Brian Daboll was fired up for his quarterback.
Brian Daboll was fired up for his quarterback. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback Jaxson Dart led the Giants to a win in his first NFL start this past Sunday, scoring two total touchdowns on the way to a 21–18 victory over the Chargers. His first time finding paydirt—a 15-yard rushing touchdown that gave the G-Men the lead—had coach Brian Daboll beyond fired up.

On New York's first possession of the game, the rookie first-round pick led his team on a nine-play, 89-yard drive that he capped off with a scamper into the end zone. In a mic'd up video released by the team on Wednesday, Daboll could be heard letting out an NSFW message as Dart crossed the goal line.

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

Check it out here:

"That's our f— guy!" he yelped as he nearly ran into running back Devin Singletary. That's a man who's stoked about his new signal caller.

Dart finished Sunday's victory 13-for-20 passing for 111 yards while adding an additional 54 on the ground. He and the Giants will now head to New Orleans this weekend to take on the 0–4 Saints for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff from Caesars Superdome.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL