Cam Skattebo Responds to Critics of His Ringside Scuffle on 'Monday Night Raw'
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome and season-ending injury in Week 8, just as he was becoming one of the more popular athletes in the nation's biggest media market. It's a bad bit of luck for the rookie who faces a long road to return to the field. When he does, there's hope that he and Jaxson Dart will be young and exciting players on a resurgent team that is playoff relevant.
Skattebo took his talents to Madison Square Garden for Monday Night Raw, where he got ringside seats to Judgment Day. And then he and teammate Abdul Carter got involved.
Following some classic jawing between Dominik Mysterio and comedian Andrew Schultz—and this is a real sentence—the bruising running back stared down someone in Mysterio's entourage and shoved him to the ground. This resulted in a very contained and entertaining melee.
Now, there are certainly worse ways to spend a weeknight than mixing it up on television with professional wrestlers. Still, some people as they are wont to do, took exception with how Skattebo spent his time. Many of them expressed surprise that someone so recently injured would be putting their body on the line like that.
It brings us no pleasure to report this, but they did. And the criticism made it back to Skattebo, who had a very reasonable response.
"Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on," Skattebo tweeted. "I’m not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy. Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say."
Essentially, he encouraged anyone who had a problem with this to keep it moving.
To the extent this is any type of controversy, the Giants organization had good reason to sleep soundly last night understanding that their running back of the future was not in any danger. And proud, maybe, that he took a stand.