Cam Ward Had Blunt Assessment of Titans Offense's Training Camp Performance
A little over a week into Tennessee Titans training camp, No. 1 draft pick and rookie quarterback Cam Ward is already making his voice heard as a leader. After practicing in pads for the second day in a row on Wednesday, Ward spoke to reporters and offered a blunt assessment of the offense's performance thus far.
"I just think we're very mid right now," Ward said, via Zach Lyons of 104-5 The Zone on X. "From my position, to upfront, to the receivers position but at the end of the day, it all starts with me. I just don't think we're where we need to be but we got a little time. Everyday we get better as a whole. We're a young team.
"But that's no excuse. At the end of the day, we gotta come with the right mindset everyday and get to work."
Training camp stat-keeping is rarely a proper litmus test, and that's fortunate for Ward. While it was a positive sign to see Ward aggressively pushing the ball downfield, the Miami product was intercepted three times during Tuesday's practice, then once more on Wednesday.
And while it's early and there have been flashes of the talent that made Ward the top player off the board in April's draft, it's clear that the Titans rookie expects much more out of himself.
"I have to get on the same page with my receivers, watch more film, and be more accurate with the football," Ward told the team's website. "I know I have a good group around me, the o-line, the running backs, the receiving corps. It's all about us continuing to get better every day and building that camaraderie with each other."