Cam Ward Held Nothing Back With Brutal Assessment of Titans' 0-4 Start to Season
Cam Ward and the Titans have gotten off to a slow start in 2025, and the rookie quarterback didn't even try to mask his frustrations after the team's latest defeat.
Tennessee was outmatched yet again during a 26–0 blowout against the Texans on Sunday, and Ward didn't have many positives to pull from his latest game in the NFL. Still winless in his career as the Titans fell to 0-4, Ward voiced his frustration with the way things have gone, and offered blunt and honest assessment of his own performance.
"Ass," Ward said when asked how he played in Tennessee's scoreless loss.
"If we keep it a buck right now, we ass," he said of the Titans. "We've dropped a quarter of our f------ games and we've yet to do anything. So, we have to lock in..."
Ward had the worst game of his young career on Sunday. He completed just 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in the loss. Through four games, he has just two touchdown passes and two interceptions, while still not throwing for more than 220 yards in a single game.
The Titans and their prized young quarterback will look to right the ship in Week 5 against the Cardinals, but it's clear that Ward isn't satisfied with the performance of himself or his team through the first four games of the year.