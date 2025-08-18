Cam Ward Sparks Shoving Match With Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle During Titans Practice
Cam Ward is the present and future of the Tennessee Titans, and after two preseason games, the rookie is already throwing his weight around.
During Monday's practice, Ward got into a scuffle with four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. It was a bold move by the young quarterback.
Ward threw a touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley late in practice and went to the end zone to celebrate. On the way, he stopped to shove Simmons before doing his "Zombieland" celebration. In response, Simmons shoved Ward in his facemask before the rest of the offense jumped to the rookie's defense.
After practice, cornerback Jarvis Brownlee praised Ward for not taking anything from the defense and standing up for himself and his offense.
The Titans selected Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and are building their future around him as the team's franchise quarterback. Setting the tone as the leader of the team's offense will be a huge part of his job. Even if that means picking a fight with a 305-pound defensive lineman.