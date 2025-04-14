Cam Ward Signs Deal With Under Armour Ahead of NFL Draft
Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has the biggest contract of his life yet to sign. But perhaps the second-biggest, his apparel deal, was inked Monday.
Ward, a quarterback out of the University of Miami, has chosen Under Armour as his apparel sponsor ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, a source told Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr. Per Orr, Ward headlines a class with five prospective first-round picks, including Missouri receiver Luther Burden III, South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden and Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker.
The deal would mark the first No. 1 pick for Under Armour since Cam Newton in 2011. Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns during his senior season with the Canes. The West Texas native also played for two seasons at Washington State before entering the transfer portal. Ward, 22, is expected to be selected by the Tennessee Titans with the first overall pick, giving the franchise a first-round pick at the QB position for the first time since Marcus Mariota in 2015, who went second overall.