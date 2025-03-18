Cam Ward Speaks Glowingly About Possibility of Playing for One NFC South Team
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be one of the top signal-callers selected in April's NFL draft, and with several teams interested in selecting him, one has stood out for him thus far:
The New Orleans Saints.
Ward met with Saints officials last month and the NFL combine, and spoke about the experience as he accepted the Manning Award on Monday night in New Orleans.
"I loved watching Drew Brees and [Marques] Colston out there," Ward said on Monday night, via NOLA.com. "It would be a dream of mine to play for them, if I get a chance some day. But that's not really my focus right now."
Ward, of course, is preparing for the draft so that he's ready to go for whatever team ends up drafting him. But he left his meeting with the Saints impressed with first-year head coach Kellen Moore.
"It was a great meeting," Ward added. "If you get a chance to go play for a Super Bowl-winning coach like Coach Moore. He knows how to dial up the playbook. The biggest thing I took away from that meeting was that you just have to be prepared at all times, whether you go in as a starter or you go in as a backup. You never know when your number is going to be called.”
Ward completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns to seven interceptions last season for the Hurricanes, en route to becoming a Heisman finalist.