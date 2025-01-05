Cameras Capture Heartwarming Moment Between Derrick Henry and Young Fan
Derrick Henry made one young fan's "year" on Saturday after the Baltimore Ravens' 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Henry signed a young fan's football, and the fan could not contain his excitement.
"Oh my God!" the fan exclaimed while shaking. "Yes! That made my year!"
While Henry is celebrating his 31st birthday on Saturday, he made the day of several fans by signing jerseys and gear for them at M&T Bank Stadium.
In just his first season as a Raven, Henry has already become a fan favorite in Baltimore. The running back wrapped up his first season with the Ravens rushing for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns, highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown run. His final outing of the regular season proved to be a historic day, with Henry becoming the first player in NFL history with multiple seasons of at least 1,800 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
Henry capped off the season with 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, also breaking the Ravens' single-season rushing touchdowns record. He and the Ravens have now clinched the AFC North, and will look to achieve even more success in the postseason.
Safe to say, Baltimore has embraced Henry.