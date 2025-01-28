Cameras Capture Marshawn Lynch Surprising Pete Carroll at Raiders Intro Presser
New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll had a special guest in attendance for his introductory press conference with the Raiders—his former running back, Marshawn Lynch. Lynch played under Carroll from 2010-15 before spending two seasons with the Raiders, his hometown team before they moved from Oakland to Las Vegas.
After his presser, the Raiders social media team captured a video of Lynch walking behind Carroll before going up to surprise him. Carroll was clearly surprised and excited to see his former star. He said to Lynch while going to embrace him: "Oh! What are you doing? Were you up there the whole time? Were you just hiding?"
Carroll hilariously did not realize that it was Lynch who yelled "Raiders!" during his press conference. Instead, Carroll replied after the yell during his presser, "there you go," before joking, "hey, Mark [Davis], settle down a little bit."
When Carroll and Lynch reunited, Lynch asked, "You ain't hear me yelling at you?"
"No, I didn't," Carroll said. "You were the one who yelled 'Raiders?''"
"Who else gonna yell that while you're talking?" Lynch hilariously said back.
Lynch was a part of Carroll's best seasons with the Seahawks. During their time in Seattle together, they advanced to two Super Bowls and took home one Lombardi trophy.
Lynch was a first-team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler, and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice. Carroll will look to recreate that success in Las Vegas, and already appears to have the support of one of his most prominent former players.