Cameras Catch Mike McCarthy Smashing Tablet on Sideline After Failed Cowboys Fourth Down
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 9 acknowleding a lot is riding on their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The 3-4 Cowboys are teetering on the edge of a lost season after several embarrassing losses and quarterback Dak Prescott labeled Sunday afternoon's contest as a "must-win" for America's Team.
Things did not get off to a good start on that front. The Cowboys fell behind, 7-3, in the first quarter. Early in the second quarter the offense faced a long fourth-and-one around midfield and decided to go for it. The call immediately blew up as CeeDee Lamb got taken down behind the line of scrimmage attempting an end-around and Dallas turned the ball over on downs.
The FOX cameras then spanned to head coach Mike McCarthy on the sideline, who was captured spiking his tablet in anger and frustration.
His mood definitely did not improve as the Falcons scored a touchdown minutes later; a blown coverage allowed Darnell Mooney to stroll into the end zone for a 36-yard score. It put the Cowboys down 14-3 following McCarthy's tantrum.
The Cowboys dance on the edge of the abyss. Only a strong finish to the Falcons game will change the tides. And maybe more spiked tablets for motivation.