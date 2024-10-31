Dak Prescott Admits Week 9 Clash vs. Falcons is a Must-Win for Slumping Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back into the win column for the first time in almost a full month when they take the field against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The Cowboys sit at 3–4 on the season and have lost each of their last two games, but they'll look to turn their fortunes around and get back on track against the Falcons.
Quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to reporters Thursday and was asked whether he feels the Week 9 tilt is a "must-win" for Dallas.
"Yeah. Yeah. Hell, to me every game is but obviously 3-4, as I’ve said, a lot of season left. But the first start to be able to say that confidently is getting back even, especially having a couple of home ones after that. Yeah," replied Prescott, via ESPN's Todd Archer.
A win against the Falcons would lift the Cowboys back to .500 on the year. They'll then face the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans over the next two weeks, with both games scheduled to be played at home at AT&T Stadium, where the team has yet to secure a win. It's a pivotal stretch for Dallas as the team looks to ensure it doesn't fall out of playoff contention.
Prescott has struggled this year, completing 63.7% of his passes for 1,845 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He hasn't shied away from criticizing his performance and told reporters he needs to be better if the team wants to contend.