Cameras Catch Somber Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth Moment After Steelers' Playoff Loss
For Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth, Saturday's wild-card loss was about more than just the playoffs—it was also about their journey as teammates.
The Steelers have already signed Freiermuth to a contract extension through 2028. The team did not, however, pick up Harris's fifth-year option, meaning the running back will become a free agent in March. It's still possible he's re-signed, but if not, the dynamic duo, who were drafted together in 2021, may have just played their last game together.
After the disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens, cameras for Hard Knocks: In-Season With the AFC North caught a brief but very downtrodden exchange between the two friends as they sat on the sidelines.
"Been through a lot," the tight end says, as Harris hangs his head. "Wish it could've been different."
Watch a bit of that moment below:
On the matter of Harris's free agency, Freiermuth made clear where he stands earlier this week.
“Hopefully Naj can come back here," the Penn State product said Monday. "I love seeing him in the black and gold. One of my best friends on the team. That’s what is upsetting, maybe not being able to be with a guy like that that I've been with four years. ... Hopefully, he'll be back here with me and all the guys."
Harris is no doubt a solid running back—he has exceeded 1,000 rushing yards all four seasons in the league—but he hasn't consistently offered the Steelers the sort of break-out, game-winning performance that someone like Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley has given the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.
In declining his fifth-year option, Pittsburgh appears to be fine with the idea of parting ways. And given the city and front office-wide desire to fix the team's offensive issues and finally win a playoff game, it's totally plausible they do.