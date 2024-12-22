SI

Cameras Caught Aaron Rodgers Having Heated Moment With a Rams Coach

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are battling the Rams on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have had a nightmare season but they're still showing some fight with three games left on the schedule. On Sunday they are hosting the Rams where they are looking to win their second straight game after last weekend's dramatic overtime victory over the Jaguars.

The 41-year-old quarterback had some with one of the Rams coaches after a play in the first half. CBS cameras caught Rodgers doing some finger-pointing while exchanging some thoughts with one of Sean McVay's guys.

Rodgers, who connected with Devante Adams for a touchdown earlier in the game, is still locked in despite the team being 4-10 and having been eliminated from postseason contention.

