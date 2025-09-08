SI

Cameras Caught Aaron Rodgers's Pumped Reaction to Steelers' Game-Winning FG vs. Jets

Chris Boswell kicked a 60-yard field goal and Rodgers was elated.

Brigid Kennedy

Rodgers threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Rodgers threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Jets. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers received solid marks in his Steelers debut vs. the Jets on Sunday afternoon, but his four-touchdown haul was almost not enough to keep Gang Green at bay. Indeed, Pittsburgh's subpar defensive performance meant the Jets scored 32 points, as well, before the game ultimately came down to none other than Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell.

As Boswell's attempt sailed through the uprights, all but sealing the game in the Steelers' favor, an NFL camera was wisely trained on Rodgers, who had quite the fired-up reaction on the sideline.

Watch that below:

You can read his excitement in a few different ways. The first is that he was simply happy to see his team get the W; he is a competitor after all. Or, you could consider this a revenge game, seeing as it was against the team he had an unceremonious breakup with during the offseason. Could that have contributed to the size of his reaction? Possibly.

Either way, A-Rod was stoked. We'll see if he can keep the hype train going this Sunday, when Pittsburgh hosts the Seahawks at 1 p.m.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL