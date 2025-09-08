Cameras Caught Aaron Rodgers's Pumped Reaction to Steelers' Game-Winning FG vs. Jets
Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers received solid marks in his Steelers debut vs. the Jets on Sunday afternoon, but his four-touchdown haul was almost not enough to keep Gang Green at bay. Indeed, Pittsburgh's subpar defensive performance meant the Jets scored 32 points, as well, before the game ultimately came down to none other than Pittsburgh's Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell.
As Boswell's attempt sailed through the uprights, all but sealing the game in the Steelers' favor, an NFL camera was wisely trained on Rodgers, who had quite the fired-up reaction on the sideline.
Watch that below:
You can read his excitement in a few different ways. The first is that he was simply happy to see his team get the W; he is a competitor after all. Or, you could consider this a revenge game, seeing as it was against the team he had an unceremonious breakup with during the offseason. Could that have contributed to the size of his reaction? Possibly.
Either way, A-Rod was stoked. We'll see if he can keep the hype train going this Sunday, when Pittsburgh hosts the Seahawks at 1 p.m.