Cameras Caught Baker Mayfield Taking Ownership of Bucs' Costly Fumble vs. Commanders

That looks like a mea culpa.

Brigid Kennedy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield on Jan. 12, 2025.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield on Jan. 12, 2025. / Twitter / Screenshot
Tampa Bay Buccaneer Baker Mayfield had himself a big "mea culpa" moment on Sunday after a fourth-quarter fumble led to a go-ahead touchdown for the Washington Commanders.

Roughly two minutes into the fourth, the quarterback lost the ball around the Bucs' 10-yard line, where Washington, down by four points, was able to recover it for primo field position.

Once on the sidelines, Mayfield looked downtrodden, clearly aware it was his mistake that cost his team a possession. He also appeared to slightly bang on his chest to indicate he knew that the fumble was on him.

Watch a video of that below:

Sadly for Tampa Bay, the Commanders were able to score a go-ahead touchdown on the ensuing drive, bringing the overall score to 20–17.

Mayfield's fumble was, of course, not the only play that mattered or set up the Commanders' eventual 23–20 win, but it will likely be remembered as the turning point of the contest. Hopefully, the QB doesn't beat himself up too much.

Published
