Cameras Caught Behind the Scenes Footage of Mike Evans Tying Jerry Rice Record

Evans has tallied 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his first 11 NFL seasons.

Evans has tallied 1,000+ yards in every NFL season he's played. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans made history in Week 18, tallying 1,000+ yards for an 11th straight season—the longest such streak to begin an NFL career. The feat ties him with Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in league history.

Evans topped the thousand-yard mark on the final play of the season on Sunday, hauling in a nine-yard out-route from quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers' social team captured his teammates' exuberant reactions both on the sideline and in the locker room following their 27-19 victory. Check it out here:

"No turnover and get the ball to [No.} 13," Mayfield told sideline reporter Erin Andrews when asked what his mindset was on the final drive. "Get him this record because he deserves that."

Evans finished his age-31 regular season with 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His Buccaneers—winners of the NFC South—will host the Washington Commanders in the wild card round of the 2024-25 NFL playoffs this coming Sunday. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST from Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

