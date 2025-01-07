Cameras Caught Behind the Scenes Footage of Mike Evans Tying Jerry Rice Record
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans made history in Week 18, tallying 1,000+ yards for an 11th straight season—the longest such streak to begin an NFL career. The feat ties him with Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in league history.
Evans topped the thousand-yard mark on the final play of the season on Sunday, hauling in a nine-yard out-route from quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers' social team captured his teammates' exuberant reactions both on the sideline and in the locker room following their 27-19 victory. Check it out here:
"No turnover and get the ball to [No.} 13," Mayfield told sideline reporter Erin Andrews when asked what his mindset was on the final drive. "Get him this record because he deserves that."
Evans finished his age-31 regular season with 74 catches for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns.
His Buccaneers—winners of the NFC South—will host the Washington Commanders in the wild card round of the 2024-25 NFL playoffs this coming Sunday. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST from Raymond James Stadium.