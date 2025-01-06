NFL Wild-Card Matchups, Times, TV Schedule Announced
The stage is set for the NFL Playoffs, with wild-card weekend set to kick off on Saturday, Jan. 11. With the regular season wrapped up, the league announced its official schedule for the opening round of the NFL playoffs, where 12 of the 14 playoff teams will be in action.
The league announced there will be two games played on Saturday, three on Sunday and one game on Monday.
Here's a look at the full schedule for wild-card weekend, including matchups, kickoff time as well as television and streaming information.
2024-25 NFL Wild-Card Weekend Schedule:
Saturday, January 11
AFC: (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Houston Texans –– 4:30 p.m. EST (CBS, Paramount+)
AFC: (6) Pittsburgh Steelers at (3) Baltimore Ravens –– 8:00 p.m. EST (Prime Video)
Sunday, January 12
AFC: (7) Denver Broncos at (2) Buffalo Bills –– 1:00 p.m. EST (CBS, Paramount+)
NFC: (7) Green Bay Packers at (2) Philadelphia Eagles –– 4:30 p.m. EST (FOX)
NFC: (6) Washington Commanders at (3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers –– 8:00 p.m. EST (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, January 13
NFC: (5) Minnesota Vikings OR Detroit Lions at (4) Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC/ESPN+, ManningCast-ESPN2/ESPN+)
The NFC's No. 5 seed will be determined by the outcome of Sunday evening's regular-season finale between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The losing team will take the No. 5 seed, while the winner will earn a first-round bye.