Cameras Caught Furious Brian Daboll Ripping Refs After No-Call in Win Over Seahawks
Brian Daboll had his weekly sideline meltdown despite his New York Giants coming away with a win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
With 1:55 left in regulation, the Giants had the ball on their own 28-yard line facing third-and-4 while maintaining a 23-20 lead. Quarterback Daniel Jones dropped back and threw a pass towards Darius Slayton that wound up falling incomplete. It didn't take long for Daboll to react.
New York's head coach exploded on the closest referee, yelling that he thought Slayton had been held. It was a classic Daboll fit of anger. Video is below.
The official wasn't convinced and the Giants had to punt the ball away. It looked like that empty series was going to doom New York. Seattle got the ball and marched down the field to the Giants' 28-yard line and they attempted a game-tying field goal. New York blocked it and returned it for a touchdown to increase their lead to 29-20. And that wound up being the final score.
We're sure Daboll is still smarting about that call, but the win surely softened the blow.