Cameras Caught Jerry Jones's Disappointed Reaction to Costly Cowboys Penalty vs. Packers
Jerry Jones was watching closely from his suite at AT&T Stadium as his Cowboys hosted the Packers on Sunday night, and he was frequently featured on the NBC broadcast throughout the night.
During a late drive in the fourth quarter with Green Bay looking to take a late lead, Dallas committed a costly unnecessary roughness penalty after a Packers player dropped the ball. Marist Liufau blasted Emmanuel Wilson a couple of seconds after the running back failed to haul in a pass from Jordan Love, and the referee standing nearby didn't hesitate to pull out the flag.
The play, which would've forced third down had it been an incompletion, turned into a fresh set of downs and a 15-yard gain for the Packers. And Jones wasn't pleased. The broadcast quickly showed Jones reacting to the penalty, and he couldn't help but shake his head in disappointment.
Jones looked miffed over Liufau's costly mistake, and rightfully so. The Packers were able to take the lead via a Romeo Doubs touchdown catch on that very drive, giving them a four-point lead with less than two minutes to go.
The Packers bounced back, however, and scored on a prolific drive to re-take the lead, in what was an enthralling back-and-forth clash on Sunday Night Football.