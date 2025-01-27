Cameras Caught Josh Allen’s Sad Reaction Right After Chiefs Sealed AFC Championship Win
The Buffalo Bills suffered another devastating postseason loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. With a chance at returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994, the Bills fell short in another thriller to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Kansas City took a 32–29 lead late in the fourth quarter, but Buffalo got the ball back with plenty of time on the clock. The Bills had the chance to drive down the field to either tie the game or take the lead with a touchdown, but were stopped on fourth down as tight end Dalton Kincaid was unable to haul in a desperation pass from quarterback Josh Allen.
The Bills turned the ball over on downs, and the Chiefs salted the game away with two first downs. There were multiple lead changes throughout the contest, but once again, Kansas City pulled out a victory. As the Chiefs closed out the win, Allen was seen taking in the pain of defeat on the sideline.
The despair naturally continued after the game for Allen, who year after year has come heartbreakingly close to a championship.
In the fourth playoff matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Mahomes came out on top once again. Mahomes is now 4-0 against Allen in the postseason, and 2-0 in the AFC championship game. Allen has won his last four regular season matchups against Mahomes and the Chiefs, but has been unable to defeat the Chiefs in the postseason.
Largely because of Mahomes and the Chiefs, Allen has yet to reach the Super Bowl in his career. Even when Allen arguably played the best football of his career this year with a strong supporting cast around him, he and the Bills still fell short. Until Allen gets past the Chiefs in the playoffs or makes the Super Bowl, their playoff shortcomings will continue to define him.