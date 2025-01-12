Cameras Caught Josh Allen's Sad Reaction to Huge Hit on Bills RB Ray Davis
The Buffalo Bills were up 13-7 on the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of Sunday's first wild-card game. Josh Allen's offense had the ball with the chance to build the lead and faced a third-and-long. Allen hung in the pocket before trying to connect with running back Ray Davis near the first down marker.
Unfortunately Allen slightly overthrew Davis, and unintentionally led him directly into the path of Broncos corner Brandon Jones, who was closing very fast on his target. Davis was unable to haul in the pass and Jones tried to pull up but the two still violently collided as Jones's helmet nailed Davis's. Davis had to be helped to the locker room after the brutal sequence and was later ruled out for the game with a head injury.
The CBS cameras caught Allen's sad reaction to the play. He immediately put his hands to his helmet and was later seen dropping his head in what seemed like regret or frustration.
It's a tough scene. Quarterbacks cannot protect their receivers all the time, but Allen did his back no favors by throwing the ball in that particular spot. It isn't entirely on him, but no one can fault the All-Pro quarterback for feeling bad about it.
Despite the errant throw, Allen has the Bills in the driver's seat for a spot in the divisional round, with an early fourth-quarter TD putting Buffalo up 28-7 in the final frame.