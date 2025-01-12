Josh Allen Surpasses Lamar Jackson's Playoff Rushing Yards Record
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen now holds the NFL postseason record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback.
Allen totaled 42 yards through the third quarter of Sunday's wild-card game vs. the Denver Broncos, which pushed him ahead Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, who held the record at 602 rushing yards. Jackson does hold the record for the most rushing yards completed by a quarterback in NFL history after he surpassed Michael Vick on the list a couple weeks ago.
Since Jackson and the Ravens are still alive in this year's postseason, it might be a back-and-forth battle between the quarterbacks to see who ends the playoffs with the official record.
Regardless, both Allen and Jackson surpassed Steve Young this postseason, who was on top of the list with 594 rushing yards in his playoff career. Jackson rushed for 81 yards vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers during their Saturday wild-card win.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes follows shortly behind on the list with 527 postseason rushing yards. The Chiefs received a first-round bye, but Mahomes could continue adding to his total this year, too.
This record isn't the only battle between Allen and Jackson this season—the quarterbacks are considered the top two options for the NFL MVP award. It would be Jackson's third time winning the award, while it would be Allen's first. The Bills and Ravens are set to meet in next weekend's divisional round now, too.