Cameras Caught Ladd McConkey's Sweet Moment with Aunt After Chargers' Touchdown

It was a family affair at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers rookie wideout Ladd McConkey might already have five touchdowns this season, but he did something extra special for his sixth.

After catching a gorgeous 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert on Saturday, McConkey gifted the touchdown ball to his aunt in the stands.

With a new total of 1,054 yards, McConkey has now broken the Chargers' receiving record for a rookie, skirting past Keenan Allen's 1,046 yards from 2013.

LA is just one quarter away from a total rout of the New England Patriots, against whom they're currently leading by more than three scores. Unless the Pats do the impossible, the Chargers will clinch a playoff berth with the win.

