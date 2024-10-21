Cameras Caught Mike Tomlin’s Reaction to Russell Wilson’s Bad Pass in First Steelers Start
The talk of Sunday Night Football is Russell Wilson getting his first start with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Jets, and it didn’t take long for Wilson to receive some criticism.
Steelers fans at Acrisure Stadium were raining down boos early in the game when Wilson and the Steelers offense went three-and-out for three straight drives to start the first quarter.
On one of the Steelers’ offensive plays, Wilson missed a wide-open Calvin Austin to his left, which may have been partly due to running back Najee Harris knocking the ball in Wilson’s hands as Wilson faked the handoff.
Either way, the pass was incomplete, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was less than enthused. Cameras immediately panned to Tomlin after the failed play, and Tomlin looked like he may have started doubting his decision to start the veteran over Justin Fields.
Wilson replaced Fields under center despite Fields helping lead Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record in the first six games. Wilson has currently completed 4 of 11 passes for 81 yards amid his painfully slow start against the Jets on SNF.