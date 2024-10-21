SI

Steelers Fans Rained Boos on Russell Wilson After Awful Start

Ryan Phillips

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against pressure from New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (99) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
It didn't take long for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to be fed up with Russell Wilson.

After four drives on Sunday night's matchup against the New York Jets, fans were already done with Wilson and ready to bring back Justin Fields.

The Steelers managed a field goal on their opening drive, then Wilson authored three straight three-and-outs where his squad gained a total of nine yards.

Through four drives, Wilson was 2-of-8 for 19 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also had one run for one yard.

The Steelers trailed the Jets 7-3 as Wilson threw consecutive incomplete passes to end that fourth drive. His unit garnered a total of nine yards on its last nine plays and the boos came out. And they were loud.

While Fields didn't light the world on fire through the team's first six games, he did guide the Steelers to a 4-2 record and didn't hurt them. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 1,106 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception. He added 231 yards and five touchdowns on 55 rushes. He's far more dynamic than Wilson.

We'll see if Fields gets a chance under center if Wilson can't get the team moving.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

