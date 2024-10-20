SI

Cameras Caught Stefon Diggs Having Heated Moment With Packers During Warmups

Tensions were high at Lambeau Field before Sunday's game.

Cameras caught Stefon Diggs having heated moment with Packers before Week 7 showdown at Lambeau Field.
The 5-1 Houston Texans and 4-2 Green Bay Packers are squaring off at Lambeau Field in one of Sunday's expected best Week 7 games. While these teams are nowhere close to being rivals, they did have that look during warmups when they had to be separated during a heated pregame moment.

Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen having words with a few members of the Packers, and things quickly escalated with a number of Green Bay players stepping in to have a word with Diggs.

No punches were thrown but refs did have to step in. This should make this game even more intense:

