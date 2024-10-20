Cameras Caught Stefon Diggs Having Heated Moment With Packers During Warmups
Tensions were high at Lambeau Field before Sunday's game.
The 5-1 Houston Texans and 4-2 Green Bay Packers are squaring off at Lambeau Field in one of Sunday's expected best Week 7 games. While these teams are nowhere close to being rivals, they did have that look during warmups when they had to be separated during a heated pregame moment.
Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen having words with a few members of the Packers, and things quickly escalated with a number of Green Bay players stepping in to have a word with Diggs.
No punches were thrown but refs did have to step in. This should make this game even more intense:
