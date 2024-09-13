SI

Cameras Caught Von Miller Appearing to Wear a Bills Hat He Autographed

This was too funny.

Tim Capurso

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller watches from the sidelines during the team's 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller watches from the sidelines during the team's 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. / Screengrab Twitter @SportsCenter

Powered by a dominant first half from running back James Cook and a stifling defense that allowed just 10 points and created three turnovers, the Buffalo Bills marched into Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and made a statement with a 31-10 victory over the division-rival Dolphins.

And they did in style, too.

At one point during the game, Amazon Prime Video's cameras on the Thursday Night Football broadcast caught Bills star linebacker Von Miller wearing a flannel-patterned Bills cap on the sidelines.

But at a closer glance, the quirky pattern wasn't the only thing that set this hat apart, as it appeared to be autographed by Miller himself.

Some fans were amused, while others speculated that Miller likely gives away the signed hat to a lucky fan.

While it isn't exactly clear why Miller did so this time around, wearing a signed hat on the sidelines isn't unusual for the former Super Bowl MVP, who did so while he was a member of the Denver Broncos.

Miller took to X (formerly Twitter) in December of 2017 and had a simple explanation for wearing a hat he signed himself.

Yes. I did," Miller wrote. "So I wouldn’t lose it on the sideline. The whole team has hats."

Well, there you have it.

As for Miller's performance on the field? Healthy after his recovery from a torn ACL in 2022 derailed his '23 season, Miller recorded a sack for the second straight game while generating a total of four QB pressures in the contest, according to Next Gen Stats.

Counting Friday, Miller and the Bills will get 11 days to rest before they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

