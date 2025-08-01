Cardinals Camp Report: Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr. Plan to Meet High Expectations
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s not difficult to understand why the Cardinals decided to stick with the same offense as last year despite how inconsistent the unit played down the stretch.
On paper, there’s plenty to like with star quarterback Kyler Murray, tight end Trey McBride, stud left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., reliable running back James Conner and highly-talented second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.
With all that talent, it’s not a surprise that Arizona heavily invested on the defensive side this offseason, adding marquee free-agent edge rusher Josh Sweat and drafting defensive tackle Walter Nolen and cornerback Will Johnson in the first two rounds, respectively.
But as the offense found out the hard way last year, it’s not solely about having talented players for a unit to be productive. Before the influx of talent, the Cardinals’ defense kept the team competitive, while the offense struggled to get on the same page during a 2–5 finish, concluding a disappointing season that started with so much promise after a 6–4 start.
“I feel good about where we put our energy and effort into,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told Sports Illustrated before Thursday’s camp practice at State Farm Stadium. “Hopefully get the most bang for our buck.”
Arizona rolling out the same offense doesn’t necessarily mean Gannon was entirely pleased with his unit in 2024. He pointed to the turnovers in the second half of the season as a major reason why his team missed the postseason and finished with an 8–9 record.
But Gannon disagreed with the notion that Murray appeared uncomfortable at times playing in the scheme of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Gannon did, however, mention that he would like to see more off-schedule plays from his athletic signal-caller.
“The extension plays, those happen naturally,” Gannon says. “You don’t know when they’re going to pop off. Like with the quarterback using his legs in the run game, a lot of times the defense dictates who gets the ball with those types of plays. The media would ask me, ‘Oh, he only had three carries.’ Well we called six quarterback runs and he had to give [the ball up] because the defense forced the gives.
“I do think, though, that’s one of our emphasis. The hot spots for us to generate some explosives off schedule, which I think we can do a better job of. We took a deep, hard look at how teams are doing that and how it could fit for us. Again, though, you don’t know which plays are going to be off schedule because there are all kinds of factors that go into that.”
As for Harrison’s play last year, Gannon is tired of hearing about him not meeting the high expectations that were placed on him by those on the outside. There’s been plenty made about Harrison adding muscle this offseason as a way to improve with contested catches—and for him to meet those lofty standards in his second season.
But Gannon said he was thrilled with what Harrison achieved in his rookie year, recording 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. Harrison didn’t practice Thursday due to knee soreness, but Gannon didn’t seem too worried about it.
“I thought he had a hell of a year,” Gannon says of Harrison. “It’s the expectations of when he came into the league. But there were some plays I feel like we left out there. And there are a lot of variables that go into that, but he wanted to work on [his strength]. He thought I’d help his game both in the air and when he gets the ball in his hands.
“I’m good with that. He’s moving around good. He’s having a heck of a camp right now. It takes a little bit of time.”
If Murray delivers more off-schedule explosive plays, perhaps that’s the key for Harrison to be on the same trajectory as the game’s best wide receivers such as Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.
“Everyone wants to see instant success,” Gannon says. “The media always asks me, ‘What about Chase and Justin Jefferson?’ What about the 380 guys that you’re not listing that went in the first round who didn’t have near the stats that Marvin did.
“I’m truthfully not worried about the outside noise, but we need everybody on the team to play better to do what we want to do, Marvin included, Kyler included, the defense included, me included.”
Best thing I saw: Murray to McBride connection
Unfortunately, I didn’t get to see the improvements Harrison has made, but according to those who attend practice daily, the Ohio State product has had a dominant summer.
But I did get to see plenty of the Murray-to-McBride combination on the field. The tandem had a nice connection when Murray hit McBride in stride for chunk yards up the right sideline. McBride also made plays from the sideline, playing catch with fans during a laidback Thursday practice.
Last year, McBride recorded 111 catches for 1,146 yards and two touchdowns, leading to him receiving a four-year, $76 million contract extension in the offseason.
Best thing I heard: Nolen already making an impact
Nolen, this year’s first-round pick, hasn’t practiced much this summer because of a calf injury, but his coaches haven’t forgotten about the flashes he displayed during the offseason workouts.
“He is a talented, talented player,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis says. “Where we really fell in love with Walt is getting to spend some time with him and realizing how much he loves ball and how much he pours into it, because he can take that talent and apply it into the defense.
“He studies very hard. In the spring, he was executing at a very high clip, super reliable. But then when he has one-on-ones, like, he wins them. I’m excited for him to get back out there and for him to get out there and make plays.”
Gannon added this about Nolen: “I think he loves ball. His skill set for a defensive tackle is unique. I think he can really impact the game in the run and pass, which is huge as a defensive lineman. …He’ll get up and running pretty soon.
Rookie who impressed: Will Johnson on track to be a Week 1 starter
Rallis said he wasn’t aware that Johnson was in the midst of a draft free fall when the team nabbed the cornerback in the second round. He was just thrilled that the team added a player he viewed as having “starter talent.”
He also doesn’t get all the injury concern for the Michigan product because he’s been available and improving on the daily. Johnson has received plenty of reps with the first-team defense this summer.
“I know this: he’s a pro and he works really hard at it, whether that’s scheme, his technique or how he puts a lot into taking care of himself,” Rallis says. “When you have that character and the skill set, you generally have a really good chance to become a player.”
Veteran who impressed: Baker continues to bring the energy
At 32, Rallis is one of the youngest coordinators in the league, but safety Budda Baker might make him feel old at times because he likes to make fun of Rallis for drinking coffee.
Baker prides himself on providing natural energy on a daily basis, even heading into his ninth season in the NFL.
“I really don’t know how he has the same amount of energy and fire every day, but he does,” Rallis says. “[Baker] says, ‘I don’t need that coffee. I wake up with this energy.’ He’s a needle mover for this team, no doubt.”
Song of the day: GELO’s “Can You Please” featuring GloRilla
I was shocked to hear a song by LiAngelo Ball that wasn't “Tweaker.” Maybe the former basketball player won’t be a one-hit wonder after all.