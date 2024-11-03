SI

Cardinals Forced to Close State Farm Stadium Roof After Unexpected Hail Storm Hits

Ryan Phillips

A hail storm hit during the first half of the Cardinals-Bears game.
Chalk this one up to things you don't see every day.

On Sunday, as the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Chicago Bears at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, it began to rain. Then it started to hail. State Farm Stadium has a retractable dome that that was left open because the Cardinals didn't think any adverse weather was in the forecast.

Whoops.

It took 10 minutes for the roof to fully close, which meant the teams had to play in a hail storm.

That's a pretty bad look for whoever is in charge of making that decision.

The hail began to come down just after the Bears had recovered a fumble and taken possession of the ball. So the weather actually helped the Cardinals as Chicago could only muster 11 yards on six plays before kicking a field goal to cut into Arizona's lead at 7–6.

The Cardinals answered with a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 14–6 lead as the roof slowly closed above them.

