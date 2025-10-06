SI

Cardinals Coach Seen Having Very Heated Moment With RB After Brutal Fumble Mistake

Andy Nesbitt

Jonathan Gannon was not happy with Emari Demercado after the running back fumbled away an easy touchdown vs. the Titans.
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado had one of the most memorable highlights from Sunday's Week 5 NFL action but it wasn't for a good reason. Instead, it was one of the most boneheaded moves of the season as he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line for what would have been a 71-yard touchdown. The ball then bounced out of the end zone and was ruled a touchback for the Titans.

That touchdown would have given the Cardinals a commanding 28-6 lead at home. Making things worse for Demercado was the fact that the Titans were able to rally late and beat the Cardinals, 22-21, for their first win of the season.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was seen having a heated moment with Demercado on the sideline after the play:

While Gannon had every reason to be upset with his running back, that slap of the pads at the end of that moment could be seen by some to be a little too much.

Still, players need to stop making that mistake. It shouldn't be hard to just hold on to the ball all the way through the goal line.

The Cardinals are now 2-3 on the season after that mind-boggling loss to the hapless Titans. And that fumble is a big reason why they are now under .500.

