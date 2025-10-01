Cardinals Down Another Running Back After Placing Trey Benson on IR
The Cardinals placed running back Trey Benson on the injured reserve list on Wednesday with a knee injury.
Benson will miss at least Arizona's next four games, which include matchups vs. the Titans, Colts, Packers and the Cowboys. The earliest Benson could return to the field is on Nov. 9 vs. the Seahawks.
The running back is expected to return this season, though. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his meniscus and will miss four-to-six weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
This is not the running back news the Cardinals needed as the team is already going to be without James Conner for the remainder of the 2025 season because of an ankle injury he suffered in Week 3.
Through four games, Benson is leading the Cardinals with 160 rushing yards. Quarterback Kyler Murray follows behind with 148 rushing yards.
The next running back on the depth chart is Emari Demercado, who only has eight rushing yards this season.