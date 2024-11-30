Cardinals Make Decision on James Conner's Future With Team Ahead of Game vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals committed to running back James Conner ahead of their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are signing Conner to a two-year contract extension. The new deal locks down his future in Arizona before he was slated to become a free agent after this season.
Conner, 29, has driven success for the Cardinals this season when he is efficient on the ground. Arizona is 5–1 in games where he has reached 100 yards from scrimmage this season, and 1–4 in games where he has not reached that mark. Conner has rushed for 705 yards and five touchdowns through 11 games in his fourth season in Arizona.
The former Pittsburgh Steeler and two-time Pro Bowler has 5,581 yards and 56 touchdowns on the ground over his eight-year career.
The Cardinals (6–5) are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are just behind, both sitting at 5–6.
Arizona has a tall task ahead of them, as they travel to Minnesota to play the Vikings (9–2) on Sunday. But they took care of business off the field first, locking down their lead back for two more seasons.