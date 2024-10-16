Cardinals' Kyler Murray Has Message for Fans Who Troll Him Over 'Call of Duty'
If NFL fans know anything about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's off-the-field life, it's that he loves to play Call of Duty. It's right there in the "personal life" section of his Wikipedia page.
In fact, Murray loves the game so much that a widely circulated Reddit post once attempted to measure the quarterback's statistical output on weekends coinciding the game's special promotions. That has helped shape fans' perception of Murray ever since: "He's a good quarterback, for sure, but that gaming habit..."
Murray is here to tell you that no such maladaptive habit exists. In a Wednesday morning chat with ESPN's Kevin Clark on This is Football, he discussed the NFL at large's appreciation for the first-person shooter.
"I don't know who made me the face of it," Murray said. "We all play the game. Not just me. I know tons of guys—it's not necessarily a stress reliever, but it allows us to kinda escape every day we're grinding."
Though the Cardinals are 2-4, Murray has remained solid this season—throwing eight touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing for a score as well.
"If you would ask me when I was seven years old, 'Would you be able to partner with Call of Duty?' Hell yeah. Every kid's taking that deal," Murray said. "I just tell (the trolls) thank you... I appreciate them all."