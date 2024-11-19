SI

Cardinals LB Markus Bailey's Lawyers Criticize NFL Drug Policy Over Suspension

The fifth-year Arizona player will miss significant time.

Patrick Andres

Markus Bailey during the Cardinals' 16–14 exhibition loss to the Saints on Aug. 10, 2024.
Markus Bailey during the Cardinals' 16–14 exhibition loss to the Saints on Aug. 10, 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The NFL handed Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Bailey a six-game suspension Tuesday for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, ensuring the fifth-year Purdue product will be out of action until at least Jan. 5.

Bailey is accepting the suspension, but a Tuesday statement from his legal team took an adversarial stance toward the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing drugs.

"The NFL has an unforgiving strict liability policy," lawyer Rick Collins said. "Unlike some other sports, (the) NFL offers no reduced sanction for food or supplement contamination, which is a common concern."

Bailey echoed Collins's words, saying that he "(has) never purposely taken any banned substance."

The Columbus, Ohio native has played in just one game this season, a 17–15 Cardinals win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 21.

Bailey played the last four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, recording 73 tackles in 60 games and helping the team reach the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

