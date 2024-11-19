Cardinals LB Markus Bailey's Lawyers Criticize NFL Drug Policy Over Suspension
The NFL handed Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Bailey a six-game suspension Tuesday for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, ensuring the fifth-year Purdue product will be out of action until at least Jan. 5.
Bailey is accepting the suspension, but a Tuesday statement from his legal team took an adversarial stance toward the NFL's policies on performance-enhancing drugs.
"The NFL has an unforgiving strict liability policy," lawyer Rick Collins said. "Unlike some other sports, (the) NFL offers no reduced sanction for food or supplement contamination, which is a common concern."
Bailey echoed Collins's words, saying that he "(has) never purposely taken any banned substance."
The Columbus, Ohio native has played in just one game this season, a 17–15 Cardinals win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 21.
Bailey played the last four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, recording 73 tackles in 60 games and helping the team reach the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.