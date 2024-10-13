Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Exits Packers Game With Concussion After Blow to Head
On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals suffered a tough blow in their pursuit of defeating the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field when Marvin Harrison Jr. went down with a concussion.
Halfway through the second quarter, Kyler Murray targeted the standout rookie on a slant route. Harrison Jr. bobbled the football and fell forward as he was getting tackled by Jaire Alexander. He ended up taking a blow to the head from the leg of Isaiah McDuffie and stayed down after the play.
Harrison exited the game and shortly afterward the Cardinals announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. After the second half began, the news came that Harrison was officially declared out with a concussion.
The Cardinals got blown out in the first half by the home side and at one point trailed 24-0. The Packers' defense held Harrison Jr. to zero catches before he was forced to leave the game. Arizona's hopes to pull off the comeback win undoubtedly will be hampered by the absence of the team's talented rookie.