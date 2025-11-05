SI

Cardinals Place Kyler Murray on Injured Reserve List

This means Jacoby Brissett will start in at least the next four games.

Madison Williams

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is going on the injured reserve list.
The Cardinals are placing Kyler Murray on the injured reserve list, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. He is dealing with a foot injury.

This puts Murray out for at least the next four games after he missed Monday night’s primetime contest vs. the Cowboys. Jacoby Brissett started for Arizona, leading them to a 27–17 win. Brissett was already named the starter for the Cardinals’ Week 10 matchup vs. the Seahawks, and now we know why.

Published
