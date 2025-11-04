Cardinals Make Decision on Starting Quarterback for Sunday's Game vs. Seahawks
The Cardinals are starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Sunday against the Seahawks, coach Jonathan Gannon announced.
Incumbent starter Kyler Murray has been dealing with a mid-foot sprain, which caused him to miss Monday night's win over the Cowboys. After the contest, Gannon told reporters that "nothing has changed" regarding Murray's status as the starter when he returns, despite Brissett completing 21 of his 31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in the 10-point win.
Gannon said the decision to start Brissett once again this upcoming Sunday purely has to do with the health of Murray, and Brissett's ability to prepare on a short week.
But shortly after Gannon's announcement, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Murray and the Cardinals had consulted with "multiple doctors" on the foot injury, with the timetables for recovery landing anywhere between four-to-eight weeks. There is also an increased chance of a setback until the injury has properly healed.
Despite what Gannon continues to assert, the pressure may be on to keep Brissett in the lineup even once Murray returns to full health, especially if the Cardinals keep winning with the 32-year-old under center.