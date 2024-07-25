Cardinals Rookie Facing Funny 'Backlash' From Fans After Buying Random Throwback Jersey
Arizona Cardinals rookie Max Melton recently walked into a local Goodwill looking for a throwback jersey to wear on the first day of training camp.
He found one—a No. 4 Kevin Kolb jersey. But he didn't know much about Kolb's reputation in franchise history until he posted a picture of himself on Instagram.
"I've been getting a lot of backlash for that one, bro" Melton said with a smile. "... I didn't even know who Kevin Kolb was at the time."
Kolb was primarily a backup quarterback with the Philadelphia Eagles over his first four NFL seasons, but he started five games for the Eagles in 2010. The following offseason, the Cardinals traded cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a second-round pick to the Eagles for Kolb in hopes he'd be their answer under center.
Over the next two seasons, Kolb went 6–8 as a starter in Arizona and threw 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions before being released in 2013. He officially retired the following year. Rodgers-Cromartie, meanwhile, went on to make two Pro Bowl appearances over 12 NFL seasons.
Despite his harsh lesson in team history, Melton is still rocking with the No. 4 jersey.
"Nah, I like it," Melton said of the jersey. "I wore it."
Cardinals players reported to training camp Tuesday and hosted their first practice Wednesday. They are scheduled to begin the preseason Aug. 10 against the New Orleans Saints.