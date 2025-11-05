SI

Cardinals Rookie Takes Brutal Shot at Cowboys After Dominant Win in Dallas

Walter Nolen didn’t mince words about the Cowboys.

Mike Kadlick

Walter Nolen didn't mince words about the Cowboys.
Walter Nolen didn't mince words about the Cowboys. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Cardinals rookie Walter Nolen’s NFL debut came in a win against the Cowboys on Monday night, and he didn't seem to come away too impressed with their opponent.

After putting on a show in his first professional game—tallying four tackles, two TFLs, a sack, a QB hit and a pass defensed as Arizona took down Dallas 27–17—the first-round pick didn’t mince words when speaking about the Cowboys at his locker on Wednesday:

“Dallas, you know it's supposed to be America's team. It didn't look like it that way,” said Nolen, via PHNX Sports’s Bo Brack.

A pretty pointed message from the Ole Miss alumni.

The Cardinals, now 3–5 eight weeks into the 2025 NFL season, are headed to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Sunday night. They’ll once again have Jacoby Brissett under center at quarterback, as Kyler Murray was officially placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

