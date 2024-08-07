Cardinals Camp Notebook: Offense Aims for ‘Multiplicity’ Around Kyler Murray
Drew Petzing, the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator, wasn’t trying to be secretive when asked for a simple breakdown of his intriguing scheme.
He struggled to find the words, but that made him realize he's doing something right by not having a straightforward explanation.
“I think the fact that I struggle with it is what I enjoy about the scheme,” Petzing told Sports Illustrated before Tuesday’s practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. “I don’t want someone to look at it and be like, ‘That’s what it is. I got it, that’s the scheme.’”
Petzing did offer some guidance to this reporter, who should know by now that coaches aren’t going to give away secrets during interviews. The rising offensive play-caller mentioned that his foundation and philosophies stem from what he learned from Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski when the two worked together for nine seasons—three years in Cleveland and six years with the Minnesota Vikings.
Stefanski is known for having productive rushing attacks and relying heavily on play action, and not being shy about using two tight ends on the field. So it was no surprise when the Cardinals spent most of Tuesday’s practice working on the running game with two tight ends often on the field. (Promising tight end Trey McBride could be primed for a dominant year after making a name for himself during his second NFL season.)
Having a foundation and an identity is good for any offensive scheme, but most coaches will tell you it’s about designing plays that will allow their best players to shine on game days. For the Cardinals, that’s quarterback Kyler Murray, stud rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., running back James Conner, McBride, and throw in second-year wideout Michael Wilson, because most in Arizona have been impressed with his performances throughout training camp and the offseason program.
“It needs to be very adaptable to the players, to who’s healthy, to what we want to do,” says Petzing, who also learned plenty from his stints with Norv Turner, Gary Kubiak, Pat Shurmur, Kirby Wilson and George Stewart. “I think if you were to say in the simplest sense, [the scheme] on first and second down, it’s going to be multiple, and difficult to defend, and third down and red zone are going to highlight the best players, in a simple sense of what we want to do.”
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon also mentioned being “multiple” when asked what Murray likes about Petzing’s offensive scheme.
“The multiplicity of it,” Gannon says, “and the detail in which it’s coached. [Murray] knows he makes it go, but it’s not all on him, either. He loves the accountability, how it all fits together, the why behind certain plays or runs certain ways and what we’re looking to accomplish.”
Last summer, many football pundits didn’t expect much from Gannon’s first season with the Cardinals because the roster lacked talent in key areas and Murray missed the first two months of the season while recovering from a torn ACL. But the Cardinals quickly gained respect after losing to the Washington Commanders and New York Giants by just a combined seven points to start the season.
Then came the Week 3 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys that made many curious about Petzing’s offense. Arizona racked up 222 rushing yards despite playing without its ultra-athletic star quarterback. It got rocky after that, but the team recorded upset wins over the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles once Murray returned.
The Cardinals finished 4–13, but the upset wins, draft selection of Harrison, health of Murray and Petzing’s attractive offense has made the Cardinals a trendy sleeper pick to make the postseason in 2024.
Best thing I saw: Murray’s red-zone TD to Harrison
There weren’t many opportunities to see Murray and Harrison in action because it was a red-zone heavy day. The new duo did, however, flash their chemistry when Murray rifled a throw to the former Ohio State star in the back of the end zone as the rookie got away from his defender.
Instead of being surprised, Harrison turned around and immediately reacted by catching the ball, drawing cheers from the crowd. It’s a good sign that the No. 4 pick in the draft is always ready because defenses are going to test him throughout his rookie season.
“He’s extremely intelligent,” Gannon says of Harrison. “He knows how people are going to try to play him, and he understands what needs to get done on his end to make the offense go.”
Best thing I heard: Gannon’s praise for Wilson
The Cardinals are expecting a breakout second season from Wilson, the 2023 third-round pick who has made a number of acrobatic plays in training camp. Petzing and Gannon agree that the receiver will benefit from playing so many snaps in his rookie year.
“He’s a guy who’s very self-aware and consistent,” Gannon says. “He’s worked on his game. He’s worked on parts of his game that we mentioned when we sat down with him after his bulk of work last year. ‘You gotta improve this part of your game.’ He took that to heart and has done it. He’s having a really good camp. He’s playing well.”
Rookie who impressed: Darius Robinson, edge rusher
The Cardinals could have a rookie class that makes an immediate impact. Harrison should be a candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see second-round cornerback Max Melton win a starting job to open the season. Harrison and Melton have had good battles throughout the summer.
But Robinson, the team’s second first-round pick, is showing signs of improvement after a slow start to training camp, according to Gannon.
Veteran who impressed: Zaven Collins, edge rusher
Collins, a 2021 first-round pick, made the most of his opportunities last season after Gannon and his defensive staff moved him from inside linebacker to edge rusher. The switch came after he struggled in his first two seasons, which played a part in why the team didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.
But the team found a way to reward him for stepping up and embracing the position change when the team desperately needed more pass rushers. Late last week, Collins and the team reportedly agreed to a two-year extension worth $14 million.
“He’s everything we’re about,” Gannon says. “Very versatile guy. He’s very smart. Very versatile, from the physical skill set, to the mental. He can handle a lot of things. We can move him around, do different things, but I think our challenge for us is we want to make sure that we put him in positions to be successful, too. And not always setting somebody else up. ‘Let’s get you going, too.’
“He’s worked on his rush, both inside and outside. He’s worked on that part of his game, which I think that’s going to go to another level this year.”
Song of the day: Some song by Travis Scott
Perhaps I was paying too much attention to Harrison, because I forgot to write down a few songs that were playing during the early portion of practice. By the time I realized it, the team had lowered the music for red-zone drills. I think I might have heard a Travis Scott song.
I’ll take the loss here. I’ll do better at the next training camp site, which is in Oxnard, Calif., with the Cowboys.