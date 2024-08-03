Why Cardinals, Zaven Collins Deal Makes Sense
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals declined the fifth-year option of outside linebacker Zaven Collins earlier this offseason, leading him down a path of free agency after the 2024 season concluded.
As it turns out, there were bigger things in store.
Just hours after news of fellow edge rusher BJ Ojulari being ruled out for the season with a torn ACL, the Cardinals announced their extension with Collins for two more years, keeping him around through the 2026 season.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the two-year deal is worth $14 million with $11.25 million guaranteed.
There's sure to be opinions flooding the web of how this deal grades out on both sides - but here's why this is a solid deal for both player and team:
Why the Deal Makes Sense for Cardinals, Zaven Collins
Like it or not, the Cardinals really believe in Collins.
"He's got all the tools he's shown on tape, he can do everything that we need to do to be a premium player for us," Gannon said of Collins at the NFL Owner's Meetings (h/t AZCardinals.com).
"(He needs) the consistency of doing that every single day. He's so bright and so smart. But at that position, there's times where we talk to him about 'Hey, man, like, you just gotta cut it loose. You can't overthink this.'"
Collins is big, fast and has an extremely high football IQ. The pass-rush production wasn't there in 2023 for Collins, though Arizona believes a full offseason of prep with one year under his belt can lead to Collins finding the quarterback more.
Organizationally, the money and length of contract makes sense.
Collins' $7 million annual mark is tied for 22nd among active OLB's in the league per Spotrac. The two-year deal will see Collins hit the market in 2026 when he's just 27-years-old as well.
Collins' fifth-year option was worth $13.2 million in 2025, so Arizona essentially spread that out over the course of two years.
That should give the Cardinals ample time to really see if Collins will hit the heights they believe he can. They're not tying massive money or years to Collins, which obviously benefits the organization.
Yet Collins walks away as a winner from this, too.
Collins secures more financial stability with the $11.25 million in guarantees - and while Arizona will see if he can make strides over the next few years - Collins will also have the opportunity to hit the open market well before the age of 30.
The Cardinals give themselves more time to see what Collins has on the edge without overpaying, while Collins gets a good chunk of guaranteed money and having his short-term future settled.
Two years feels like the perfect amount of time to see if Collins can adapt to life on the outside after making the switch last season.
Now, it's time for Arizona to see the former first-round pick produce, especially in the absence of Ojulari.