Cardinals' Will Johnson Vents Frustrations With NFL Draft Slide Due to Injury Reports
The Arizona Cardinals selected Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the No. 47 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but he thought he was going to be picked in the first round. He even attended the draft in Green Bay on Thursday for the first round.
However, there were reports that went around ahead of the draft stating that Johnson was dealing with knee issues, and that might've worried some NFL teams. After being drafted, Johnson debunked the report and shared that he hasn't had problems with his knee in two years.
"They were saying things about my knee and all that, and I haven't really dealt with it in two years, so that's definitely frustrating, but it's all good," Johnson said, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I'm at where I'm supposed to be and I'm just happy to be a Cardinal now.
"I know I'm healthy."
Johnson did miss seven games during the 2024 season, but they weren't because of his knee. He missed one game because of his shoulder and the other six for turf toe.
The Cardinals obviously were happy with what they saw out of Johnson, though, to draft him. He sounds happy to land with Arizona, too.